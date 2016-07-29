Wyoming Governor stopped in to explore local food project

(Casper, Wyo.) - "It is just really exciting to have someone like the Governor come down and recognize and acknowledge what we have been up to here," commented Wyoming Food for Thought Executive Director Jamie Purcell.

Today, Purcell and the Wyoming Food for Thought Project hosted Wyoming Governor Matt Mead for a tour of their community gardens.

"It is extremely rewarding to have Matt Mead here. We are so thankful that he took the time to come in see what we do. It really shows us that we are heading in the right direction," added Purcell.

Matt Mead inspected the tomato and squash plants and commented, "We are all about helping community groups like this, and it is great to see them providing food for the community. Not only that, they are helping to educate people about healthy foods and allowing them to grow their own."

At Wyoming Food for Thought, the staff has a free garden that is available to the community, as well as garden plots that can be rented for the Summer to gain the experience of keeping and maintaining a personal garden.

"The garden plots give people the opportunity to experience for themselves what it takes to produce fresh foods," said Purcell.

"You guys are doing great work here," said Governor Mead with a smile.

Find them on Facebook to learn more about whats happening at Wyoming Food for Thought.





#oilcity #news