Downtown Casper gains an artistic touch thanks to local artists

(Casper, Wyo.) - Maybe you have had a look at the "Fox Den" in downtown parking garage, but have you noticed the original artwork on four downtown traffic signal cabinets?



​h/t Keep Casper Beautiful/Pitchengine Communities

Four Natrona County artists submitted their works to ART 321 and WyoCity for the WyoCity Public Art Project.

"The wraps were added to downtown Casper in June and they add a nice touch to our downtown area, " said Keep Casper Beautiful Representative Beth Andress.

The four entries will be printed on vinyl wraps and installed on four traffic signal cabinets at various places downtown.

Signal cabinets can be found on many street corners throughout the city, and Andress reported that in 2017, the city is hopeful to do another call for local artists to add more art to Casper.

See the four works below or take a tour downtown to get the full experience:





Feature Photo: h/t Keep Casper Beautfiul/Pitchengine Communities

