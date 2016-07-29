Dispatch for Friday, July 29th

(Gillette, Wyo.) Here is the arrest summary for July 26th, provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.







Kera Coffee, 33, Gillette, possession, probation violation.

David Colling, 33, Thornton CO, bond revocation.

Wesley Dicken, 27, Newcastle, bond revocation.

Juan Flores, 35, Laramie, bond revocation.

Tucker Gorton, 18, Gillette, bench warrant.

David Peck, 55, Gillette, sentenced prisoner.



Bryan Salas-Herrera, 23, Gillette, possession of meth, defrauding a drug test, DUI.

Amanda Sundquist, 34, Gillette, DUI, possession of crystal meth, liquid meth, and marijuana. Marijuana was found on her person in detention and so she was also charged with taking a controlled substance in to the jail, a felony.

Jonathan Webb, 33, Gillette, sexual abuse of a minor.





