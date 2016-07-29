Gillette College Pronghorns Receive Accolates In All Four Sports

(Gillette, Wyo.) Gillette College is quickly becoming known as one of the top community colleges in the nation for athletics.
"It was an incredible year for Gillette College athletics," said Athletic Director Jenni Winter. "I am extremely pleased with the success of the accomplishments of our athletic programs in 2015-2016 and I look forward to the future of Gillette College athletics."
Below is a summary of the wide array of accomplishments by Gillette College Pronghorn teams and student-athletes during the 2015-2016 school year:
Men’s Basketball
- 35-2 record (best in Region IX North Sub-Region)
- Region IX North Sub-Region Regular Season Champions
- Region IX Tournament Champions
- NJCAA Tournament – 3rd Place
- NJCAA Spaulding® National Player of the Year – Kavell Bigby-Williams
- NJCAA First Team All-American – Kavell Bigby-Williams
- 3 College Signees:
- Kavell Bigby-Williams (University of Oregon)
- Marqueesse Grayson (University of Albany)
- Cameron Oluyitan (Boise State University)
Women’s Basketball
- 24-11 record (second in Region IX North Sub-Region)
- Region IX North Sub-Region Regular Season Co-Champions (13-1 record tied for best in division)
- Region IX North Tournament Champions
- NJCAA Tournament Qualifiers
- NJCAA Third Team All-American – Mary Goulding
- NJCAA Academic All-American, Superior Standing – Nakedra Burke and Mary Goulding
- 3 College Signees:
- Mary Goulding (Fordham University)
- Taylor Deaton (Rocky Mountain College)
- Nakedra Burke (University of Texas of the Permian Basin)
Men’s Rodeo
- NIRA Central Rocky Mountain Region 3rd Place
Women’s Rodeo
- NIRA Central Rocky Mountain Region Champions
- NIRA National College Rodeo Finals 5th Place
- NIRA Reserve National Champion All-Around Cowgirl – Taylor Engesser
Men’s Cross Country, Half-Marathon, Indoor Track, and Outdoor Track:
- NJCAA National Outdoor Track Meet 9th Place
- NJCAA National Champion 800M – Festus Lagat
- NJCAA National Champion 1,500M – Festus Lagat
- USTFCCCA Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year – Festus Lagat
- USTFCCCA Indoor Track & Field National Athlete of the Year – Festus Lagat
- NJCAA First Team All-American, Indoor Track & Field – 1,000M Run – Festus Lagat
- NJCAA First Team All-American, Indoor Track & Field – 1,600M Run – Festus Lagat
- NJCAA First Team All-American, Outdoor Track & Field – 800M Run – Festus Lagat
- NJCAA First Team All-American, Outdoor Track and Field – 1,500M Run – Festus Lagat
- NJCAA First Team All-American, Cross Country – Festus Lagat
- NJCAA First Team All-American, Half-Marathon – Festus Lagat
- NJCAA First Team All-American, Half-Marathon – Erick Rotich
- NJCAA Second Team All-American, Cross Country – Erick Rotich
- NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American, Outdoor Track & Field – 3,000M Steeplechase – Erick Rotich
- NJCAA Assistant Coach of the Year – Brian Makupson
- NJCAA Team Half-Marathon 2nd Place
- NJCAA Individual Half-Marathon 4th Place – Festus Lagat
- NJCAA Individual Half-Marathon 5th Place – Erick Rotich
- NJCAA National Cross Country Meet 5th Place
Women’s Cross Country, Half-Marathon, Indoor Track, and Outdoor Track:
- NJCAA Half-Marathon National Champions
- NJCAA Academic Team of the Year
- NJCAA Academic All-American, Superior Standing – Cassia Catterall
- NJCAA Academic All-American, Exemplary Standing – Austin Asay and Shanna Urlacher
- NJCAA National Cross Country meet 4th Place
- NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Meet 18th Place
