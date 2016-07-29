Recent arrests around Fremont County

Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Riverton Police Department
Joseph Baldwin, 46, Laramie, Arrested on 4 FTA Warrants.
Raphael Truyen, 60, DUI.
19-year-old Riverton male arrested for Minor Under the Influence.
Fremont County Sheriff's Office
A disorderly situation occurring in WRPD Jurisdiction on Cowboy Lane. The reporting person went to check on screaming and when he returned to his property one of the persons involved was attempting to take his vehicle. The reporting person was able to stop the person, identified as a 15 year old Female. Deputies issued the female citations for Minor under the Influence and Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle. WRPD responded and took care of the issue across the road, which is unknown.
Lander Police Department
Not available at this time. We will update this post once the LPD's report becomes available.
