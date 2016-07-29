SPD: More than just crime fighters

Local Sierra Gomke has a great story to share about one Sheridan Police Officer who went beyond the call of duty yesterday. This is what community policing looks like.
"I have to compliment the Sheridan Police Dept," Gomke said. "I walked out to check on my kids and the neighbor kids and my kids were trying to fix a bike when Officer Fitzpatrick drove by and then proceeded to stop and actually fixed the bike for them...WOW! I LOVE OUR TOWN!"
Kudos to Officer Fitzpatrick for making the community a little better yesterday.
photos h/t Sierra Gomke
