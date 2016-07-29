Local Door Systems Technicians Earn National Certification

Feature Image: Front Row: Scott Mason, Pete Vigil, Jordan Branning, Chemo Carrillo, Chuck Parmely, Back Row: Dan Erb, Bryan Steele, Jeremy Christensen / Pitchengine Communities
(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Jeremy Christensen and Daniel Erb, door and access systems technicians with Overhead Door Company of Riverton- Lander have been designated as Certified Commercial Rolling Door Systems Technicians by the Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation (IDEA).
IDEA Commercial Rolling Door Certification is available to individuals who can document training and demonstrate a high degree of knowledge and expertise in the installation and service of commercial rolling door systems.
The program was created by IDEA in 2005 to promote safety, product quality, and facility security, among door and access system technicians. Candidates must pass a comprehensive written examination covering all aspects of commercial door installation, service, and troubleshooting.
Overhead Door Company of Riverton-Lander would like to congratulate Jeremy and Daniel on their achievement, along with the other Overhead Door employees who have received certificates.
Overhead Door Company of Riverton-Lander Certifications:
- Bryan Steele - IDEA Certified Master Technician currently only 45 in the United States, for Residential Sectional, Commercial Sectional, Commercial rolling door, Rolling fire door. And is an IDEA Certified Sanctioned Trainer, Lead Renovator certified, AAADM certified for automatic doors
- Dan Erb, Residential Sectional, Commercial Sectional, Commercial rolling door, Rolling fire door, Lead Renovator certified, AAADM certified for automatic doors
- Jordan Banning, IDEA Commercial sectional, Lead renovator certified
- Jeremy Christensen, IDEA certified for Commercial Rolling doors
- Chemo Carrillo, Installation Master’s certified. Lead renovator certified, Kolbe Certified installer
- Scott Mason, AAADM automatic door certified, Lead renovator certified
- Pete Vigil, AAADM automatic door certified.
- Chuck Parmely, Idea Sanctioned Trainer, Idea Residential Sectional certified, IDEA Commercial Sectional certified, IDEA Commercial Rolling Door certified, IDEA rolling fire door certified
Overhead Door Company, 600 East Main, Riverton, WY
