Human Trafficking sting results in 14 arrests

The Cheyenne Police Department, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a joint operation to target sex trafficking of both adults and juveniles surrounding the events for Cheyenne Frontier Days between July 25 and July 27.





Angela Martinez,19, of Carlsbad, N.M.; Princess Stevenson, 22, of Vancouver, Wash.; and Erin Miller, 29, of Cheyenne; were arrested on one count each of prostitution. Tasha Grip, 34, of Greeley, Colo. was arrested for one count of prostitution and possession of methamphetamine. James Cox, 59, of Cheyenne; William Scott, 26, of Cheyenne; Kevin Tanner, 48, of Cheyenne; William Eigenman, 30, of Cheyenne; and James Zlomke, 47, of Cheyenne, were arrested for one count of soliciting an act of prostitution. Justin Johnson, 39, of Cheyenne, and Ricky McCrary, 46, of Cheyenne, were arrested for two counts of soliciting an act of prostitution. Julio Reyes, 37, of Cheyenne, was arrested for two counts of soliciting an act of prostitution and possession of marijuana. Jose Pulido, 49, of Greeley, Colo., was contacted during the course of the operation and arrested for possession of marijuana. Christine Yunker, 47, of Greeley, Colo. was contacted during the course of the operation and charged with possession of methamphetamine.





Also during the operation an adult male from Cheyenne was arrested for soliciting a sexual act with a juvenile. This specific investigation is being followed up by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children unit.





The task force’s main objective is to identify and recover victims of commercial sex trafficking. Additionally, the task force takes enforcement action against those associated with, or participating in commercial sex trafficking.





The Cheyenne Police Department will continue to conduct these operations throughout the year.





Not all of the individuals' booking photos were immediately available.



