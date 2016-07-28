Legal Secretary By Day, Novelist By Night: Hope McKenzie Releases 2nd Book

“I was pretty astounded by that and intimidated by it," she said. "I didn’t know anything about computers or about the law. I only have a high school education.”
“It isn’t something that I would have chosen. It was just something I fell into, but I am really grateful,” said McKenzie.
“I just basically leapt,” she said.
Her first book, The Bequest, was published in January 2015. The book follows a woman who receives a call one day that she has gained guardianship of an estranged friend's son. When she goes to pick up the boy, she runs into a former Navy Seal who tells her that the woman who died was involved in stealing a cache of nuclear weapons from Afghanistan. The story follows the woman, the boy and the former Navy Seal as they journey to find the missing weapons. Read the full synopsis here.
“It is a book about relationships, about second chances and the things we all experience," said McKenzie.
The Bequest has a five star ranking on Amazon and a significant number of reviews.
Just this month, McKenzie released her second book, The Getaway. This book follows a woman who works as a nanny for a very influential man and discovers that he is abusing his son. No one will listen to her because of the man’s status, so she decides to get in the car and run away with the children.
"Lucia Sanchez has stolen two children. Two children who don’t belong to her; two children she will do anything to save. Driven by a bloody past and determined to change an ignoble future, Lucia will make any sacrifice necessary to be certain history doesn’t repeat itself. She has given everything she ever was, everything she would ever become, and nothing will stop her from completing her mission," states the synopsis on Amazon. Read the full synopsis of The Getaway here.
“I write strong woman. I get really tired of seeing weak female role models out there,” she said about her books.
Next, she plans to write a novella expanding on the story of one of the smaller characters in The Getaway. Following that, she would like to write a book about working in a carnival.
"It [working at a carnival] is something that a lot of people are fascinated by and curious about," said McKenzie. "It is a whole different existence. They live in the same world as the rest of us, but a different one, too."
Just recently, her first book was named a finalist for the Daphne du Maurier Award for Excellence in Mystery/Suspense.
“It was up against some pretty good names," she said. "I didn't win, but the fact that my first book was chosen as a finalist, I was happy with that."
Both books are for sale digitally and in paperback on Amazon.