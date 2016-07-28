Fresh mural brings new beginnings to Wyoming Food for Thought

(Casper, Wyo.) - After three hot weeks of painting in the afternoon sun, local artist and owner of Pottery by You, Michele Heaphy finished up her mural at Wyoming Food for Thought just last week.

"I just wanted to paint something that represents to Casper what the Wyoming Food for Thought Project is doing in our community. They are growing great foods and healthy kids and bringing new beginnings to families," said Heaphy.