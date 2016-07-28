Mountain View Regional Hospital recognizes Mary Phillips, Wyoming's only Certified Orthopedic NP

Mary Phillips joined Mountain View Regional Hospital and Clinic in 2016 and has practiced in Cody, Wyoming serving the patients of Park County since 2008.

Mary Phillips brings over thirty years of medical related experience to the Mountain View Team. Her expertise includes time spent as an ER Staff Nurse in a Level 1 Trauma Center, a Family Nurse Practitioner and an Orthopedic Nurse Practitioner.

"All of my skills from my past work in the Emergency department and as a family nurse practitioner are useful in my practice today. This past experience reminds me to look at the patient as a whole rather than just their orthopedic problem. Education for a nurse practitioner is based on a patient centered model in which the focus is on disease prevention, assessment, diagnosis, and treatment, as well as health education," explained Phillips.

Among other credentials, Mary Phillips holds certification as an Orthopedic Nurse Practitioner through the Board of Orthopedic Nurses, and is currently the only Certified Orthopedic NP in the state of Wyoming.

"She has a passion for orthopedics and providing an exceptional level of care to her patients," said Lisa Hulshizer with Mountain View Regional Hospital. "She has a gift in teaching."

As an active member of the National Osteoporosis Foundation Phillips provides osteoporosis education. "I enjoy giving seminars throughout the region, especially to seniors. I also spend a significant amount of time educating patients during their office visit."

She encourages all nurses taking care of orthopedic patients, as well as nurse practitioners in the field of orthopedics to become certified. "Certification shows a commitment to lifelong learning and the knowledge to provide a high level of patient care," she continued.

"The physicians at Mountain View provide high quality care with compassion for their patients regardless of their background. The physicians and staff are very supportive of one another and work well together as a team to provide excellent patient care. Mountain View also puts a great emphasis on the family of both staff and patients," Mary Phillips says of Mountain View Regional Hospital

"We are privileged to have such a knowledgable and experienced team member in our Cody clinic!" - Lisa Hulshizer with Mountain View Regional Hospital.

Her favorite activities are horseback riding in the mountains, camping and spending time with her three grandchildren.

#sponsored #reboot #news