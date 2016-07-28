Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District - Hiring Full-Time Scale Attendant - Riverton

The Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District (District) is now accepting applications for a Full-Time Scale Attendant position for the Riverton Area.

The primary duties for this position include the operation of the scale as well as communication with the public and commercial haulers. Secondary duties include assisting with onsite activities.

Applicants must possess a valid Class C Wyoming Driver’s License, as well as have the capability and willingness to complete general manual labor for up to 9-hours per day. Applicants must be capable and willing to lift 70-lbs, stand for long periods of time, and to bend-over to pick up litter.

The Riverton area sites hours of operations are Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00am until 5:00pm. Starting wages for this position are $15.38 per hour with pro-rated Wyoming Retirement.

Job Descriptions and Applications can be picked up at the District Lander Landfill Office, by email upon request at (307) 332-7040 , and at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Applications can be sent to the Lander Landfill office at: Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District / PO Box 1400 / Lander, Wyoming 82520. Interviews will begin the week of August 15, 2016.

The Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

