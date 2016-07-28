Local law enforcement plan 'Fire Truck Pull' fundraiser

(Sheridan, Wyo.) — If you've ever wondered how long it would take you and nine of your buddies to pull a fire truck 15 feet, now is your chance to find out.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office is planning an Inaugural Fire Truck Pull Fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming, according to Sheridan County Sheriff's Deputy Boot Hill. The event will consist of 10 person teams competing to pull a fire truck 15 feet in the fastest time on Aug. 20, and teams are signing up already.

"We felt a new fundraiser might bring out people from the community that might not have joined in one of the other Special Olympic fundraisers in the past. A fire truck pull sounded fun and was different than other fundraisers in the area," Hill said.

The event will be held Aug. 20 at the Goose Valley Fire Department southeast of Sheridan County Airport. Day-of registration begin at 9 a.m., and the pulling starts at 10 a.m.

Worldwide, law enforcement are the Guardians of the Flame of Hope — the Special Olympics Flame, Hill says. In Sheridan, local law enforcement has hosted two fundraisers each year for several years, including the recent Law Enforcement Torch Run, which signifies the Flame of Hope traveling across Wyoming to the Opening Ceremonies of State Special Olympic Games, and the Jackalope Jump, a polar plunge event.

"We are always trying to raise awareness about Special Olympics and to raise donations to help offset the cost of training, equipment and travel for athletes to compete at the local, state and even world levels," Hill said. "We hope the truck pull will be a way to raise awareness for Special Olympics, raise money and provide the community, our local athletes, law enforcement and fire fighters an opportunity to meet and work together in a fun atmosphere."

Anyone who wants to sign up a team, would like more information or a registration can contact Deputy Boot Hill at the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office at 307-672-3455 or at bhill@sheridancountysheriff.com.

