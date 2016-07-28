Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.





All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County

District Attorney's Office.





Arrests

Casper Police Department

Shuaib Y Casiano, Casper, hold for probation and parole.

Catherine L Cox, Casper, failure to comply, inhaling toxic vapors.

Marshall E Friday, Casper, public intoxication.

Brandon R Gilstrap, Casper, DWUI, possession of a controlled substance.

Tonie R Higdem, Jackson, failure to appear.

Heath L Kirk, Jackson, suspended/revoked DL.

Esau E Martinez, Casper, failure to comply.

Anthony J Eugen Mock, Mills, suspended/revoked DL, interference, failure to comply.

Alec V Praytor, Mills, interference w/PO, hold for other agency.

Kaitlyn R Ryan, Casper, possession of a controlled substance.

Dalton J Schiek, Natrona County, two failure to appears.

Timothy A Thicke, Casper, Criminal Warrant.





Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Chad M Peterson, failure to appear, county warrant/hold for agency.

Jauvonta L Collins, failure to appear.

Sean T Fenton, three failure to complies, Criminal Warrant.

Andrew W Swain, serve jail time.





Mills Police Department

Jennifer E Carey, failure to comply.

Misty D Mets, hold for probation and parole.

Brandy J Darland, Criminal Warrant.





US Marshall's

Bryan E Sanchez, contract hold/billing.









#oilcity #news











