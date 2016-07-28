Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.
All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County
District Attorney's Office.
Arrests
Casper Police Department
Shuaib Y Casiano, Casper, hold for probation and parole.
Catherine L Cox, Casper, failure to comply, inhaling toxic vapors.
Marshall E Friday, Casper, public intoxication.
Brandon R Gilstrap, Casper, DWUI, possession of a controlled substance.
Tonie R Higdem, Jackson, failure to appear.
Heath L Kirk, Jackson, suspended/revoked DL.
Esau E Martinez, Casper, failure to comply.
Anthony J Eugen Mock, Mills, suspended/revoked DL, interference, failure to comply.
Alec V Praytor, Mills, interference w/PO, hold for other agency.
Kaitlyn R Ryan, Casper, possession of a controlled substance.
Dalton J Schiek, Natrona County, two failure to appears.
Timothy A Thicke, Casper, Criminal Warrant.
Natrona County Sheriff's Office
Chad M Peterson, failure to appear, county warrant/hold for agency.
Jauvonta L Collins, failure to appear.
Sean T Fenton, three failure to complies, Criminal Warrant.
Andrew W Swain, serve jail time.
Mills Police Department
Jennifer E Carey, failure to comply.
Misty D Mets, hold for probation and parole.
Brandy J Darland, Criminal Warrant.
US Marshall's
Bryan E Sanchez, contract hold/billing.
