WhatsHappening this Week: Fremont County Fair; Lander LIVE; Wrangler Classic; Markets and more!

ld in Riverton at 1010 Fairgrounds Road. Learn more:

RIVERTON: 103rd Fremont County Fair in Riverton! All kinds of fun events are planned for July and August (July 21-Aug. 6) at the 103rd Fremont County Fair! The Fair is he

The evening schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 29 - Dog Shows, 8am & 10am;

Saturday, July 30

Cat Shows, 9:30am



Twilight Fair Parade, 6pm on Main St.



Rancher’s Rodeo Calcutta, 7pm and Rancher's Rodeo at 7:30pm.

Sunday, July 31 - Fiesta Day at 12:00 p.m., car racing, & family laser tag.

Monday, August 1 - Military Appreciation Night with PRCA RAM RODEO

Tuesday, August 2 - "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" PRCA RAM RODEO

Wednesday, August 3 - "Feds, Farmers, and Friends Feeding Families" West Texas Rattlesnake Show

Thursday, August 4 - Monster Truck Insanity Tour

Friday, August 5 - Western Grand National Truck Pulling Series

SOUTH PASS CITY - South Pass City's Carissa Gold Mine Tours every Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. through Sept. 5 The tour begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall. Tours Are limited to 25 people. Reservations are Highly Recommended! - Riverton Elks Demolition Derby

RIVERTON - Wrangler Classic Team Roping Championships. Riverton Wrangler Classic Team Roping Championships. Bring the family for 2-days of team horse roping events. Food venders on site. Free admission. Open 10am-6pm at the Jim Moss Arena, 500 8-Mile Road.





LANDER - There will be a live DJ at the Maverick Lounge located at 808 Main St. in Lander. 9:00 p.m.





SOUTH PASS CITY - South Pass City's Carissa Gold Mine Tours every Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. through Sept. 5 The tour begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall. Tours Are limited to 25 people. Reservations are Highly Recommended!







DUBOIS - Dubois Friday Night Rodeos all summer long. This is a favorite family friendly event of real western rodeo action geared for all ages. Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m.







Saturday, July 30







RIVERTON: 103rd Fremont County Fair in Riverton! All kinds of fun events are planned for July and August (July 21-Aug. 6) at the 103rd Fremont County Fair! The Fair is held in Riverton at 1010 Fairgrounds Road. Learn more: fremontcountyfair.org . See fair schedule above.





LANDER - Weekly Farmers Market. Fresh grown organic produce, local crafters and musicians. Tuesdays 5-6pm at Centennial Park (2nd/Main St.) and Saturdays 9am-noon at City Park, 405 Fremont St. Arrive early before they sell out.





RIVERTON - Wrangler Classic Team Roping Championships. Riverton Wrangler Classic Team Roping Championships. Bring the family for 2-days of team horse roping events. Food venders on site. Free admission. Open 10am-6pm at the Jim Moss Arena, 500 8-Mile Road.







LANDER - There will be Karaoke at the Maverick Lounge located at 808 Main St. in Lander. 9:00 p.m.







SOUTH PASS CITY - South Pass City State Historic Site Walk the Flood & Hindle Hike, Talks, and Demos. The walk begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall at 125 South Pass Main St. The tour is approximately 1 mile over slightly inclined terrain. The walk takes about 2 hours. Sat, July 30, 11am – 3pm. Reservations recommended! Call 307-332-3684.





SOUTH PASS CITY - South Pass City's Carissa Gold Mine Tours every Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. through Sept. 5 The tour begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall. Tours Are limited to 25 people. Reservations are Highly Recommended!







Sunday, July 31







RIVERTON: 103rd Fremont County Fair in Riverton! All kinds of fun events are planned for July and August (July 21-Aug. 6) at the 103rd Fremont County Fair! The Fair is held in Riverton at 1010 Fairgrounds Road. Learn more: fremontcountyfair.org . See fair schedule above.