WhatsHappening this Week: Fremont County Fair; Lander LIVE; Wrangler Classic; Markets and more!

Here's a list of everything on our calendar for this up-coming week. We're looking forward to it.







Thursday, July 28





LANDER - Lander LIVE! outdoor concert features top bands like Hayes Carll: Americana, country roots-based singer/songwriter best known for his poetic, humorous and human emotive songs. Come eat, drink, dance, and be merry with us at the Jaycee Park Stage, 1st St. and Main St. Bring our own chair or picnic blanket. FREE. 6pm-9:30pm-ish.







DUBOIS - Longtime local artist Tom Lucas will offer a live painting demonstration of his amazing photo-realistic brush style that he developed to depict artifacts and objects that recreate a sense of the old West.







LANDER - Lander’s Trivia Thursday at the Coulter Loft, hilarious fun with prizes awarded, 7-10pm. 332-8228, 126 Main S.







SOUTH PASS CITY - South Pass City's Carissa Gold Mine Tours every Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. through Sept. 5 The tour begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall. Tours Are limited to 25 people. Reservations are Highly Recommended!







Friday, July 29





RIVERTON: 103rd Fremont County Fair in Riverton! All kinds of fun events are planned for July and August (July 21-Aug. 6) at the 103rd Fremont County Fair! The Fair is held in Riverton at 1010 Fairgrounds Road. Learn more: fremontcountyfair.org

The evening schedule is as follows: Friday, July 29 - Dog Shows, 8am & 10am;

Saturday, July 30

Cat Shows, 9:30am



Twilight Fair Parade, 6pm on Main St.



Rancher’s Rodeo Calcutta, 7pm and Rancher's Rodeo at 7:30pm.

Sunday, July 31 - Fiesta Day at 12:00 p.m., car racing, & family laser tag.

Monday, August 1 - Military Appreciation Night with PRCA RAM RODEO

Tuesday, August 2 - "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" PRCA RAM RODEO

Wednesday, August 3 - "Feds, Farmers, and Friends Feeding Families" West Texas Rattlesnake Show

Thursday, August 4 - Monster Truck Insanity Tour

Friday, August 5 - Western Grand National Truck Pulling Series

SOUTH PASS CITY - South Pass City's Carissa Gold Mine Tours every Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. through Sept. 5 The tour begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall. Tours Are limited to 25 people. Reservations are Highly Recommended! - Riverton Elks Demolition Derby RIVERTON - Wrangler Classic Team Roping Championships. Riverton Wrangler Classic Team Roping Championships. Bring the family for 2-days of team horse roping events. Food venders on site. Free admission. Open 10am-6pm at the Jim Moss Arena, 500 8-Mile Road.

LANDER - There will be a live DJ at the Maverick Lounge located at 808 Main St. in Lander. 9:00 p.m.

DUBOIS - Dubois Friday Night Rodeos all summer long. This is a favorite family friendly event of real western rodeo action geared for all ages. Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m.



Saturday, July 30



LANDER - Weekly Farmers Market. Fresh grown organic produce, local crafters and musicians. Tuesdays 5-6pm at Centennial Park (2nd/Main St.) and Saturdays 9am-noon at City Park, 405 Fremont St. Arrive early before they sell out.

RIVERTON - Wrangler Classic Team Roping Championships. Riverton Wrangler Classic Team Roping Championships. Bring the family for 2-days of team horse roping events. Food venders on site. Free admission. Open 10am-6pm at the Jim Moss Arena, 500 8-Mile Road.



LANDER - There will be Karaoke at the Maverick Lounge located at 808 Main St. in Lander. 9:00 p.m.



SOUTH PASS CITY - South Pass City State Historic Site Walk the Flood & Hindle Hike, Talks, and Demos. The walk begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall at 125 South Pass Main St. The tour is approximately 1 mile over slightly inclined terrain. The walk takes about 2 hours. Sat, July 30, 11am – 3pm. Reservations recommended! Call 307-332-3684.

Sunday, July 31



