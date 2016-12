Wyoming's own Backwards Distilling Company to host spirit and cocktail tastings in Cheyenne

- Wyoming's own Backwards Distilling Company of Casper is coming this way on July 28th and 29th to host spirit and cocktail tastings.

The owners of Backwards Distilling Company will showcase their products in cocktail concoctions that will leave ordinary drinks in the dust. The cocktails will feature spirits made from scratch in the cowboy state, including the new 307 Vodka ! Grab a drink, embrace the unusual and learn about Backwards!