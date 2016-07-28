Dubois Scam Alert: High Plains Power does not solicit credit card numbers over the phone

Angela Wallace of High Plains Power is alerting all Dubois residents of a telephone scam occurring in our area today.

"It has come to our attention that people in the Dubois area are receiving phone calls from individuals claiming to be with High Plains Power. The individuals are stating that unless they are given a credit card number over the phone their meter will be pulled and the power disconnected. High Plains Power employees NEVER call and demand a credit card number be given over the phone. If you receive a call requesting your credit card number do NOT give out this information. Call our Dubois office at 455-2475 or our Riverton office at 856-9426 to determine the status of your account."