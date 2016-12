Henry Smith, 20, sheridan, Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance.





Carol Ann Wayts, 71, Sheridan, Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance and Conspire/Deliver Controlled Substance.





Dale Lande Bowser, 55, Sheridan, Unlawful Contact.





Karl Koser, 59, Evergreen, Colo., DUI and Open Container.





(Sheridan, Wyo.) - Here are all the arrests from around the county on July 27. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.