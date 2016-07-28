Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation Launches Campaign to Reduce Wildlife Collisions in GTNP

(Jackson, Wyo.) - The Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation (JHWF) is introducing a new campaign to address wildlife-vehicle collisions in partnership with Grand Teton National Park.

JHWF states that at least 118 animals were hit on park roads last year, and 259 wildlife-vehicle collisions were recorded in Teton County outside of the park in 2015.

As the first step, JHWF will purchase and donate to the park two “RU2 Fast” fixed radar signs with flashing violator alerts to be placed at a targeted wildlife movement corridor. Simultaneously, JHWF will invite its supporters to match its initial $20,000 contribution as National Park Service staff and JHWF discuss an array of additional solutions appropriate to site-specific issues in the park.

Photo h/t JHWF

