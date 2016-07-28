Hatchery Fire reaches 85 percent containment





Since the fire began on July 22, 2,802 acres have been burned. The cause of the fire was determined to have come from overheated brake lining from a vehicle sparking dry materials. Currently, the fire is experiencing minimal creeping and some smoldering in the interior.





Firefighters are in mop up, hold and patrol mode, and some resources are expected to be released at the end of the day. US Highway 16 is open, but travelers warned to keep an eye out for debris on the roadway.





photo h/t James Yule / InciWeb





As of this morning, fire officials are reporting that the Hatcher Fire burning in Ten Sleep Canyon has reached 85 percent containment.