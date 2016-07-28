Weekend Roundup: Rock the Block; Skunks and Osprey; Ghost Tours of Casper

(Casper, Wyo.) - Cool weather today, but looks to be a bit warmer this weekend!
Time to plan out the weekend in the OC, see some of the events and happenings going on:
Thursday, July 28th
- Werner Wildlife Museum Lectures: "Stripes, Spots, and a Bitter Perfume: The Skunk in Wyoming.” at 4:00 pm and “Fishing for a Living: The Life of an Osprey.”at 7:00 pm.
- Book signing with Helen Davis, her latest historical fiction novel at the Casper Chamber of Commerce from 3:00 pm-5:00 p.m.
- The Casper Ghost Tour at Downtown Casper at 8:30 pm.
- Yellowstone Garage Rock the Block at the Yellowstone Garage at 5:00 pm.
- Yoga on the Labyrinth at the Bart Rea Learning Circle at 5:30 pm.
- Concerts in the Park at Washington Park at 7:30 pm.
Friday, July 29th
- Date Night at the Museum at 5:30 pm.
- Duane Mark at the World Famous Wonder Bar at 8:00 pm.
- Governors Invitational Golf Classic at the Casper Country Club.
- Pokemon Go Lure-A-Thon at the Natrona County Public Library at 5:00 pm.
- Poverty and Stress Seminar at Casper College at 8:00 am.
- Casper Airmodelers Annual Fly-In at the Casper/Natrona International Airport at 8:00 am-5:00 pm.
- Car Racing at the Casper Speedway.
- Deer Creek Days Art Show
- Food Truck Friday at the Tate Pumphouse at 5:00 pm.
Saturday, July 30th
- Trails Trek to Ayres Natural Bridge at the National Historic Trails Center.
- JD McPherson at the Parkway Plaza at 7:30 pm.
- Trail Building Day 2 at Hogadon Ski Area at 8:00 am.
- Adventure Mountain Yoga at Rotary Park at 6:00 pm.
Please let us know if we missed your event in our roundup, we are always happy to add to our list ;)!
