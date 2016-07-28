Rumors of a murder in the area were unsubstantiated

This morning, County 10 received tips that there had been a homicide in the Gardens North Subdivision in Riverton. Undersheriff Ryan Lee explained that's not true.





"There was a 23-year-old subject that had overdosed on alcohol and was found laying in the road. She was taken to Sagewest Riverton by EMS. The Fremont County Sheriffs Office was then called back to the area for three other females (two 14-year-old and one 16-year-old) who were wandering the area intoxicated and causing problems. After a lengthy search of the Trailer Park they were all found and issued citations for Minor Under the Influence."





#county10 #news