(Jackson, Wyo.) - Today is the last day of summer school for nearly 300 students in grades kindergarten through 7th.

According to the Teton County School District, summer school provides students additional academic support, within a small group setting, specifically in the areas of literacy and math. However, the summer school program extends well beyond these two academic areas, providing students the opportunity to make academic progress throughout summer break while also providing enriching learning experiences within the community that can help foster an intrinsic interest in learning.

“Teachers have reported that students appear to be making solid progress in their math skills while also developing academic and social confidence that will prepare them for the upcoming school year,” said MTSS Coordinator, AJ Swentosky.

The 2016-17 school year officially begins on September 6.

