Red Cross shelter in Dubois moving to new location

Red Cross of Wyoming is moving the shelter in Dubois at noon on Thursday, July 28, to the new Dubois High School at 700 North 1st street. Meals will be served each day beginning Thursday night with dinner at 6:00 PM. Evacuees can come to the shelter for food, a place to sleep and information.

If you have questions or need more information, please contact Cindi Shank, Disaster Program Manager for Red Cross of Wyoming, at (307) 689-0886, or cindi.shank@redcross.org



