Berry Creek Fire ignites in Grand Teton National Park

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Teton Interagency Firefighters are monitoring a lightning-ignited fire in Grand Teton National Park on the northwest side of Jackson Lake.

The fire is located near the confluence of Berry Creek and Owl Creek, approximately three miles west of the northwest shore of Jackson Lake and six miles south of the Grassy Lake Road.

The current size of the fire is approximately three acres. It is burning in mature stands of conifer and spruce fir forests with isolated torching and short-distance spotting near Forellen Peak. This area of the park is a fire-adapted ecosystem and recommended wilderness.

The Berry Creek Fire will be managed to protect people and property, enhance the area’s natural resources where appropriate, and safely and effectively utilize available firefighting resources. The fire will be monitored and management actions will be implemented as it affects values at risk.

Smoke is visible from the east side of Jackson Lake, including US Highway 89/191/287. No closures are currently in effect, but backcountry visitors to the area should remain alert for changing fire conditions.

The fire danger rating is very high for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest and Teton Interagency Dispatch Area. The potential for fire activity has increased due to drying vegetation combined with higher temperatures, low humidity, and brisk afternoon winds.

The smallest spark has the potential to cause significant damage, always crush smokes dead out; never leave a campfire unattended; ensure that your vehicle has a properly installed spark arrester that is operational; and, stop and park only in areas clear of vegetation.

To report a fire or smoke in Grand Teton National Park or Bridger-Teton National Forest, call the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 307.739.3630.

