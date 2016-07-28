Fire crews knocked down fire on Lilac Street in PV

(Casper, Wyo. ) – At approximately 3:45 pm yesterday, July 27, the Casper Fire/EMS was dispatched for a reported wildland fire at 2108 Lilac.

Callers reported that a back yard between two houses was on fire and that the fire was very close to the houses.

Upon arrival crews found a wildland fire that was beginning to burn into two separate houses.

Initial crews ensured that all occupants had exited the buildings and then entered the structures to prevent the fire from spreading. Secondary crews arrived and began to attack the exterior wildland fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent major interior damage.

One individual on scene complained of respiratory issues and was assessed by Wyoming Medical Center paramedics. The patient was treated on scene and did not require transport to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Additional details will be released as they become available.

Casper Fire would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the wildland fire season is in full swing and the hot, dry conditions can cause fires to ignite easily and spread quickly.

Any tall or uncut vegetation around your house will become a danger if it catches fire. Follow the below guidelines to help protect your home:

-Everything within 30 feet of your home should be landscaped; this is a good area for a mowed grass lawn and stone or concrete patios.

-Shrubs and small bushes should be kept under 18” tall.

-As trees grow, keep the lower branches trimmed so that nothing is closer than 10 feet to the ground .

-Avoid using bark or wood chips for landscaping close to your home.

-For additional recommendations about protecting your home visit the following website: http://firewisewyoming.com/def_space.html

The Casper Fire-EMS department would also like to thank the Natrona County Fire Protection District and BLM Fire crews for assisting with this incident. NCFPD units assisted with interior operations on one of the structures and the BLM crews assisted with extinguishing.

