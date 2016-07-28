Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Wyoming 100 Bigs in 100 Days Kickoff!

From August 1, 2016 to November 8, 2016, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Wyoming will be recruiting volunteers to become mentors for youth in the community. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a one-to-one youth mentoring program. We ask that volunteers make a commitment of one hour per week for a minimum of 12 months. Big Brothers Big Sisters offers a few different match types which include site-based, community-based, and couples matches. Our Site-Based Program includes our Lunch Buddy Program in which the Big/Mentor goes to the Little’s/Mentee’s school to have lunch and also play at recess. This program is best for High School and College students, but also works for individuals that may have a family of their own and can only meet during the lunch hour. Our Community-Based Program caters to individuals that have more flexibility in the evenings and on weekends. Our couples match is a match that includes both a husband and wife to mentor a Little.





These matches are fun and exciting experiences for those wanting to do a little more with their lives and the lives of others. Please join us as we encourage members of the community to lend a helping hand! For more information, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Wyoming.





Contact information listed below.

Phone: 1-800-294-9700

Abbey Brewer

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

1-800-294-9700 ext. 103

Danica Prom

Fremont County Program Director

1-800-294-9700 ext. 107





