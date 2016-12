(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Natrona County School District would like to congratulate Midwest art teacher, Barb Ray and her students Dakota Owens and Garrett Richards on their completion of a mural for the Town of Edgerton!





Mayor H.H. Buck King said, "They worked tirelessly to get this beautiful painting done. We are very proud of their work!"









ā€‹

ā€‹





#oilcity #news #snapped