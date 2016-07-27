Businessman and philanthropist Forrest Mars Jr. has died

Forrest Mars Jr., the billionaire and local philanthropist, died yesterday at the age of 84. According to Bloomberg, the man who helped pioneer M&Ms and Milky Way bars died of a heart attack on July 26 in Seattle.
Locally, Mars owns a home in Big Horn and gave much to the Sheridan Community. The Mars Theater, The Mars Gallery and the M&M Rink are all here because of his contributions.
Other contributions of the Mars family to the food world are Uncle Ben's Rice, Flavia coffee and ownership of the Dove chocolate brand.
Read more about his international legacy here.
