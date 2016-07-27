Food Truck Friday returns to the Tate with six options for the indecisive

(Casper, Wyo.) - What better way to celebrate Summer than chilling along the Platte with good music, friends and great food!

Returning this Friday is the eagerly awaited Food Truck Friday event at the Tate Pumphouse!

Angela Emery at the Platte River Trails Trust hopes for great weather and fun from all, with some live music from Zach Shommer and lots of foods.

Live games and a choice of six food trucks, it is a win for all who attend.

The hardest part will be deciding which truck to visit.

We stopped by and visited with Grill-N-Chill owner and chef, Jeremiah Nation who kicked off his passion for grilling and chilling in May.

"We make everything from scratch and cooked to order. We try to have foods that other food trucks may not have, and we just like seeing people happy eating our food," said Nation.

He also emphasized that he does not have a Cherry Limeade, but his Watermelon Limeade is much better, as he uses fresh watermelon, fresh limeade and a hint of mint!

Grill-N-Chill won't be the only food truck a the Tate Pumphouse serving up the grubs!

The Essence of Life big red bus will have their famous Gyros ready, La Texanita with authentic Mexican food for those feeling spicy, Tony's Doghouse will be serving up Hot Dogs, Indulgence Catering will have some great choices to Indulge Your Soul, and the Matt Flatters will aim to please with burritos and wraps sure to send you to Wonderalnd!

Hosting the event, the Platte River Trails Trust Board will be offering beer for purchase.

The fun begins at 5:00 pm at the Tate Pumhouse this Friday!

