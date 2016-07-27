The Equality State Is Causing Some to Change Their Opinion of Wyoming

(Wyoming) This week, not only did Wyoming surprise everyone by being the state most likely to be full of Pokemon Go experts , but at this week's Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, more than a few people noticed the "Black Lives Matter in the Equality State" shirts worn by Wyoming delegates during roll call.

It is some kind of crazy year when Wokest Delegation Award goes to Wyoming. God bless these frontier badasses. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) July 26, 2016

Delegates in Wyoming group wearing "Black Lives Matter in the Equality State." #DNCinPhilly — Leah Wright Rigueur (@LeahRigueur) July 26, 2016

I see you Wyoming. Representing equality. Declaring loud & clear #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/GcpHNrQeGe — Marc Krupanski (@PolicingWatch) July 26, 2016

Wyoming. Out of all states. Dope. — King Of Wrong Style (@KingPauly_) July 26, 2016

can we talk about the wyoming delegation for a damn minute pic.twitter.com/VoLov3UWHx — Mathew Rodriguez (@mathewrodriguez) July 27, 2016

With its blink-and-you-missed-it entry of 18 votes during the roll call ceremony on Tuesday, it would have been easy to overlook Wyoming otherwise. Gillette resident and national committee member Michelle Argento Diamond says they've received lots of compliments (and some complaints, on Twitter) about the shirts, and they are much-coveted at the convention, though not available to the public.

