Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.
All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County
District Attorney's Office.
Arrests
Casper Police Department
John T Brasel, Casper, domestic assault.
Daniel L Buckley, Casper, attempt to elude, reckless driving, interference w/PO, DWUS, failure to comply.
Debra E Bushong, Casper, hold for probation and parole.
Edward H Coleman, Casper, shoplifting.
Daniel A Conover, Casper, public intoxication.
Christopher D Durgin, Casper, simple assault, under the influence of a controlled substance, breach of peace.
Amanda G Hayes, Casper, failure to appear.
Male Juvenile Offender, Criminal Warrant.
Nicole R Luccero, Casper, failure to comply.
Devin D Pangus, Casper, failure to comply.
Tina R Potter, Evansville, Criminal Warrant.
Gaylord Sampson, Casper, public intoxication.
Francine E Tolliver, Casper, DWUI child endangering, no driver's license.
Natrona County Sheriff's Office
Kyeren D Tillman, contract hold/billing.
Leslie B Leach, two failure to appears, county warrant/hold for agency.
Matthew Anderson, hold for CAC.
Kayle H Kelly, hold for CAC.
Michael A Odom, hold for CAC.
Harlan B Taylor Jr., hold for CAC, failure to appear.
Rose I Wickham, bond revocation.
Jason S Edgins, serve jail time.
Boe J Nichols, District Court Bench Warrant.
Clarence L Behan, contract hold/billing.
Mills Police Department
Carroll T Manning Jr., hold for probation and parole.
Shane M Carey, failure to appear.
Wyoming Highway Patrol
Jackelene V Young, DWUI, civil bench warrant.
US Marshall's
Michael T Hill, contract hold/billing.
