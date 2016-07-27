Fair kicks off with free concert tonight

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Tonight, the Teton County Fair will kickoff with a free concert by Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band with Reckless Kelly.

For the first time, the fair will hold the concert on the Grassy Arena at the Fairgrounds, so the background will be the carnival.

Just this past fall, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band played the Fireman's Ball along with North Mississippi Allstars, Anders Osborne and Sam Bush.

The show begins at 5:30 p.m. tonight. It is free and open to the public.

Feature Photo: Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band. h/t Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band

