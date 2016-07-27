40 years of Dayton Days: A small town at its best

(Dayton, Wyo.) — This weekend, the Town of Dayton will host its 40th annual Dayton Days celebration.

"It is a very special fun-filled two days," Linda Lofgren, Dayton Town Clerk, told Dally.

The weekend will feature events for all ages, including the pet parade Friday in Scott Bicentennial Park, where children and adults of all ages bring their pets dressed up for the pet parade. The Cow Pie Classic pasture golf tournament is another festive event that people enjoy, Lofgren said.

The annual pancake breakfast Saturday morning has been served each year by the Ranchester/Dayton Rotary club for four decades, and the mile run starts at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. The run follows the parade length, and the parade starts at 10 a.m.

"We have a lot of entries already, of all types," Lofgren said.

The parade grand marshals are Johann and Susie Nield. Johann, who served as Director of Public Works for 32 years at the Town of Dayton, has recently retired.



"Our grand marshals are recognized for outstanding contributions to Dayton," she said.

There will be several activities after the parade at the park, including a duck race and music by the Drum and Bugle Corp and other live bands.

The Dayton Volunteer Fire Department hosts an annual water barrel water fight, and this year the Town will have a knockerball tournament, horseshoe tournament and kids games.

"Dayton Days is a small town event at its best," Lofgren said.



For a full schedule of events, visit daytonwyoming.org.

The Cow Pie Classic golf tournament will be on Saturday in Dayton.



#dally #haderlie #news