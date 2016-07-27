7 Safety Tips for Pedestrians – Be #HEADSUP in the crosswalk

(Fremont County, Wyo.) – Summer is busy. It’s the time of year we’re out and about, enjoying local events and the warm weather. Injury Prevention Resources is reminding everyone of the importance of being a #HEADSUP pedestrian as you’re enjoying your summer days.

Executive Director, Noel Cooper, added, “We often forget that being distracted as a pedestrian can be just as unsafe as being a distracted driver, all pedestrians need to remember to stay aware of their surroundings.”

Check out these 7 tips to stay safe:



1. Make sure the road is safe to cross by looking left, then right and left again.

2. Remember to listen as you cross the street for oncoming traffic; try not to wear ear buds for music as it could be a distraction.

3. Cross the street / road as quickly as possible. The usual allotted time is 20 seconds for street crossings.

4. If an intersection or cross walk has stopped traffic, try to maintain eye contact with drivers so they know you are crossing the street.

5. Cross at designated cross walks to help prevent traffic crashes or injuries. This is extra important for the community during Halloween in October.

6. For parents with children starting school: help develop a safe route to and from school. Practice the route during the summer and reinforce the route at the beginning of the school year.

7. Pedestrians, remember that early in the a.m. and close to dusk the motor vehicle driver may have a hard time seeing you due to the position of the sun. The sun can affect the driver’s ability to see you.

Remember if you're the driver you also have responsibilities!

When traffic-control signals are not in place or not in operation, the driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way by slowing down or stopping if need be to yield, to any pedestrian within or entering a crosswalk at either edge of the roadway.

When traffic-control signals are not in place or not in operation at a school crosswalk, the driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian within or entering a school crosswalk at either edge of the roadway by slowing down or stopping.

No pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close as to constitute an immediate hazard.

Whenever any vehicle is stopped at a marked crosswalk or at any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection to permit a pedestrian to cross the roadway, the driver of any other vehicle approaching from the rear shall not overtake and pass the stopped vehicle.

Source: Justia US Law

With the help of Fremont Motor Company, Injury Prevention Resources, and Mountain View Regional Hospital & Clinic, Pitchengine Communities has launched a #headsup campaign across the state of Wyoming with the goal of getting people to think about their communities first. In addition to slowing down this campaign is about thinking about your community — the place you choose to live — and ensuring we all play a role in watching it grow. There are so many ways you can contribute — whether it’s handing over the keys to a sober driver after a summer barbecue or putting the phone down until you arrive at your next destination. It’s really up to you to be #headsup. Learn more about the campaign here.

