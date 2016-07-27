It's National Ice Cream Month! Here's How to Get Some Free Ice Cream Today

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Did you know that July is National Ice Cream Month?

Well it is, and Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation wants to celebrate before the month is over. Today, they will host a free National Ice Cream Month Celebration from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

(or until the ice cream is gone) at the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center Sundeck.

The ice cream is donated by Haagen-Dazs and Moo’s Gourmet Ice Cream and there will be live music by Big Hole Brass from Teton Valley, Idaho. The event is free and open to the public.

Feature Photo: h/t Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation / Pitchengine Communities

#buckrail #news #whatshappening