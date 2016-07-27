Wyoming and Japan ink coal research, trade agreement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Matt Mead and Osamu Tsukamoto, President of Japan Coal Energy Center (JCOAL), executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) yesterday committing to cooperation in coal research and development of technologies and coal trade. JCOAL operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan and is supported by more than 120 member coal-related businesses, including Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Nippon Steel and Toshiba.

“Japan is a leader in clean-coal power. Japan is looking to diversify its coal resources supply chain,” said Governor Mead. “I am excited to partner with JCOAL and their member businesses to developing carbon solutions for the benefit of the world and in exploring ways to ship Wyoming’s coal to Japan. This partnership has great promise for Wyoming.”

The MOU covers technical cooperation, research and development, communication and information exchange and facilitating coal exports and sales. The University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority and the Wyoming Business Council are the primary agencies that will be working with JCOAL. The agreement does not include any exchange of funds.

A copy of the MOU is available here: governor.wyo.gov/documents

h/t Gov. Matt Mead's Office

