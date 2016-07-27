Young Wyoming woman killed in Montana crash

UPDATE at 8:25 a.m., July 28: Montana officials have updated information concerning a Tuesday night crash that killed a Wyoming woman. Corrected from the initial information, the woman was identified as being from Sheridan, and not from Lander, as they had previously reported. She has been identified as Anna Faye Rowland, 23.

A fatal rollover crash near the Tongue River Reservoir has taken the life of a young woman from Sheridan, WY and sent a young Sheridan man to the hospital, KTVQ reports

The crash was reported at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday along Montana Secondary Highway 314 and Kirby Road in Big Horn County.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the 23-year-old woman was killed in the crash and the 22-year-old man was taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Their identities have not yet been released.

According to dispatch, the male was driving a Chevrolet TrailBlazer when it drifted off the right side of the road, overcorrected, slid across the highway into a ditch, rolled twice and came to rest on its tires.

The female passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. She was pronounced dead on scene.

It's unclear if the male was wearing his seat-belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors.

