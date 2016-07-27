Tuesday night blaze burns 147 acres close to Bucknum Road

(Natrona County, Wyo.) - Fire crews from Natrona County Fire District, Casper BLM, Mills Fire, Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Natrona County Roads and Bridges all responded Tuesday night for a wildland fire off Bucknum Road at around 11:00 pm.
The fire burned approximately 147 acres burning through grass and sage bush.
There were three separate fires that burned together, and crews had the flames tamed at 1:00 am. Fire units remained on scene until this morning. No structures were lost and no injuries.
Photos: h/t Natrona County Fire District/Pitchengine Communities
