Nearly 1,000 people have reportedly been evacuated from Lava Mountain Fire

The Lava Mountain Fire Incident Command team reports this afternoon that nearly 1,000 people have been evacuated from the Lava Mountain Fire as of yesterday, July 25th. Incident Command also estimates 287 single residences, 10 commercial buildings, and 639 minor structures have been evacuated. The Incident Command team cautions that these numbers are estimates over the duration of the incident.
As of this morning the US Forest Service reports no structures have been lost.
Red Cross of Wyoming has opened a shelter in Dubois for those people who have had to evacuate their homes. The shelter is at the old Dubois high school located at 314 Helmer St. in Dubois. Those affected can get assistance and information about the situation.
Many individuals across the county have offered to take care of evacuee's livestock. The Red Cross of Wyoming advises anyone interested in taking care of evacuee's livestock should call Cindi Shank, Disaster Program Manager for Red Cross of Wyoming, at (307) 689-0886 or cindi.shank@redcross.org to make arrangements.
#county10 #news #buckrail #lavamountainfire