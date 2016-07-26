Law enforcement seeking help with burglary case

(Gillette, Wyo.) On Monday a 49 year old Gillette resident reported to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office that someone had entered his home through a living room window some time between July 6th and July 24th.

The suspect or suspects took multiple items, including $3000 in cash and change from the mobile home in the Hitching Post Trailer Court on South Douglas Highway. Crime Stoppers needs your help locating the person. If you have information that can solve this or any other crime please call or text (307) 228-4276 or use the online reporting tool.

You can remain anonymous and may earn up to $1,000 in reward.



