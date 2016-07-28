Paying it Forward: Random Acts of Kindness Make a Difference

The concept of Paying it Forward is by definition “an expression for describing the beneficiary of a good deed repaying it to others instead of to the original benefactor.” The idea itself began countless generations ago, but the generosity of Paying it Forward lives on.

Paying it Forward can be as simple as adding extra change to a stranger’s expired meter or as incredible as the story of 8 year old Myles Eckert, which led to national recognition and a life long passion for him and his family. After finding a $20 bill in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel in Ohio, Myles did what few kids or adults would do. He gave it to another customer he spotted, a soldier, Lt. Col. Frank Dailey, along with a note:

"Dear Soldier — my dad was a soldier. He's in heaven now. I found this 20 dollars in the parking lot when we got here. We like to pay it forward in my family. It's your lucky day! Thank you for your service. Myles Eckert, a gold star kid."

It didn't take long for this heartwarming Pay it Forward story to go viral. CBS picked up the story and it was shared via email and social media over half a million times and counting. Myles was invited to appear on The Ellen Show and to visit with former President George W. Bush. His family is now spearheading a nonprofit organization called The Power of 20, all inspired by Myles' one small act of random kindness.

Valley Federal Credit Union knows there is no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no end. That’s why Jeff Parsons and his Valley team Pay it Forward at different Cody businesses and pick up the tab for fellow patrons. They are proving, as members of this community, that good things happen all around us. Kind people exist and the smallest of gestures can change someone’s day, week, or even their life.

We live in a fast-paced world, and the demands of daily life have a tendency to force us inward. Valley Federal Credit Union continues to make a difference, and so can you.

