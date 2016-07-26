According to the latest report from the Incident Command Team on the Lava Mountain Fire, as directed by the Fremont County Sheriff's Department four additional areas have been added to level 2 pre-evacuation stage of SET:
- Stoney Point
- Bald Mountain (FCSO advises Bald Mountain Subdivision and Bald Mountain Road should be in SET).
- Upper Little Warm Springs
- Lower Little Warm Springs
This means that there is significant danger to your area and you must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. You should have your important items packed and know what you plan to do with pets.
Feature photo: h/t Missy Christian
