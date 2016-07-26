At noon, the naturalists from the Werner will look at “Stripes, Spots, and a Bitter Perfume: The Skunk in Wyoming.”

That night at 7, Audubon Naturalist Zach Hutchinson will present “Fishing for a Living: The Life of an Osprey” during a field trip.

The noon presentation will take place in the Wyoming Room at the Werner Wildlife Museum, located at 405 E. 15th Street. Those interested in attending the 7 p.m. field trip are asked to contact the museum at 307-235-2108 for directions. Both presentations are free and open to the public. Feature Photo: h/t Christopher Thomas #oilcity

