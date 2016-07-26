Christmas Parade theme has officially been declared

The award winning tradition continues with the 26th Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade with a "Christmas Magic" theme. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce released a poll to the general public on Monday, July 11th and the public voted for their favorite theme. "Christmas Magic" will feature floats such as "Frosty coming to life" to "reindeer flying" and even "Sugar Plums dancing." All of which genuinely celebrate the magic of this special holiday. Visit www.cheyennechristmasparade.com to learn more about this wonderful community tradition.





Save the date for Saturday, November 26th. The Cheyenne Christmas Parade is always held the Saturday following Thanksgiving through the streets of Downtown Cheyenne, with approximately 15,000 people in attendance. The event will also feature a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony with the Mayor of Cheyenne and Santa Clause, as well as a special VIP parade viewing party.





