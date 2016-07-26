WyoLotto to introduce new game at summer events around the state

WyoLotto will be bringing a Chevrolet Camaro to multiple events this summer as it gets ready to launch a new game.

Lucky for Life, the new game, will be launched this December, and WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz will be touring the state with a Camaro that will given away. The Camaro and Clontz will be at the Evanston Wyoming Downs on July 30 to showcase the Camaro and talk about the new game.

The Lucky for Life game awards the grand prize winner with $1,000 a day for life or a one-time payment. More details on the Camaro and Lucky for Life will be coming this fall.

Clontz will also have the Camaro at other summer events, including the Park County Fair, Sweetwater County Fair, and The Bear Trap musical festival.

