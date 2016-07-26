Recent arrests around Fremont County

Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.





Riverton Police Department





Jared Tyler, 24, St. Stephen's, FTA Warrant.





Danny Daniels, 33, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant.





Lionel Brown, 48, Riverton, Public Intoxication.





Lander Police Department





Gary Tyler, 36, Lander, Arrested for Probation and Parole Violation.





Katie Louise, 27, Lander, FCSO Warrant.





Lauren Nicole, 27, Lander, DUI and Cited for no driver's license, open container.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office





Jordan Isis, 26, Riverton, DUI and Contempt of Court Warrant.





John Schreiber, 53, Dubois, DUI and Careless Driving.





