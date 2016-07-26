One liquor license; Six applicants

(Casper, Wyo.) -Casper City Council members will have their hands full tonight, as they listen to six local businesses petition for the single Retail Liquor License.
Council will be considering the following business proposals beginning at 4:30 pm this afternoon:
- Charles T. and Merry Jane Walshd.b.a.The Wolcott Galleria, LLC
- Glenda Thomas and Citizens for a Civic Auditoriumd.b.a. The Lyric
- Jeremy Hugusd.b.a. Plattebread, LLC
- John Huff, Charger Holding, LLCd.b.a. The Yellowstone Garage
- Jacqueline Anderson, The Chelsea Group of Wyomingd.b.a. Jacquie’s Bistro, Brunch and Bar
- Matt Galloway and Pete Maxwelld.b.a. Roaring 22, LLC
