One liquor license; Six applicants





Council will be considering the following business proposals beginning at 4:30 pm this afternoon:

Charles T. and Merry Jane Walshd.b.a.The Wolcott Galleria, LLC

Glenda Thomas and Citizens for a Civic Auditoriumd.b.a. The Lyric

Jeremy Hugusd.b.a. Plattebread, LLC

John Huff, Charger Holding, LLCd.b.a. The Yellowstone Garage



Jacqueline Anderson, The Chelsea Group of Wyomingd.b.a. Jacquie’s Bistro, Brunch and Bar

Matt Galloway and Pete Maxwelld.b.a. Roaring 22, LLC













(Casper, Wyo.) -Casper City Council members will have their hands full tonight, as they listen to six local businesses petition for the single Retail Liquor License.