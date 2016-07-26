$11.8 million in Transportation Commission contracts awarded

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will make repairs to 6 miles of road along I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins.





The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the $6 million contract to H-K Contractors Inc. of Idaho Falls, Idaho, during its meeting on July 21. That was the largest contract the commission awarded out of a total of $11.8 million in contracts for 10 projects throughout the state.





For the I-80 project, the work will be on the eastbound lanes and will include milling, repaving and minor bridge repairs. The contract is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2017.





The other contracts the commission awarded included a pathway project, sign installation, snow fence installation, guardrail work, road repairs and other work.





S & S Builders of Gillette won a $2 million contract for construction of a new pathway on West 5th Street (WYO 330) in Sheridan. The pathway will be installed along the east side of the underpass of the Goose Creek bridge about a quarter of a mile west of Main Street. The new pathway will improve site distances and make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. The contract is expected to be completed by May 31, 2017.





EHC of Deaver came in as the lowest bidder on a $1.1 million project that will include the installation of wheelchair ramps on Big Horn Avenue (US 16) in Worland. Workers will be adding the ramps at each corner of the sidewalks between 10th and 23rd streets to make them compliant with the American with Disabilities Act. The contract is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2017.





Also awarded by the commission were contracts for: