Casper Eclipse Fest 2017 drawing closer

(Casper, Wyo.)- Take a look up Casper as the August 21st, 2017 Eclipse Fest is drawing a day closer.

Casper's Eclipse Fest Director Anna Wilcox updated the Natrona County Travel and Tourism board Tuesday about the festival.

"We are working on getting a better grasp of where we are going to have law enforcement in place and working on getting events scheduled and in place. We will be launching a new Eclipse Casper website in the next few weeks."

Wilcox continued to share that the next eclipse in the US won't be until 2024.

"There is still it's of planning and prep to do, but we are moving forward. I am working on some sponsorship packages for those in the community who would like to help us out and we will be adding updates to our website as we grow closer."

She is also working on some parking issues and working with local hotels to get everyone set up for the influx of people for the festival.

"One thing I know," said Wilcox, "I cannot wait to view it with this backdrop of Casper Mountain."

To learn more about the festival visit www.eclipsecasper.com.

